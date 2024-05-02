May Day rallies marred by mudslinging among AL leaders

Mudslinging among local leaders of Awami League marred the events organised in Tangail in observance of historic May Day.

AL presidium member Dr Abdur Razzaque, also lawmaker of Tangail-1 (Madhupur-Dhanbari) constituency, district AL unit president Fazlur Rahman Faruk, Tangail-2 (Gopalpur-Bhuyapur) lawmaker Tanveer Hasan, Tangail-8 (Basail-Sakhipur) MP Anupam Shajahan Joy, defeated candidates Mamunur Rashid Mamun of Tangail-5 (Sadar) and Dr Kamrul Hasan of Tangail-3 (Ghatail), Ashrafuzzaman Smrity, vice president of district AL and Jamilur Rahman Miron, former mayor of Tangail municipality, joined a May Day rally, presided over by district workers federation president Bala Miah.

On the same location, another rally was called where independent lawmakers Sanowar Hossain of Tangail-5 (Sadar) and Amanur Rahman Khan Rana of Tangail-3 (Ghatail), district AL general secretary Joaherul Islam, Sadar Upazila Parishad chairman Shajahan Ansary, district AL organising secretary Saifuzzaman Sohel and others joined in. Tangail Mayor SM Sirajul Haque Khan Alamgir presided over it.

The local administration stepped in and prevented both the rallies from being held at the same venue. Later on, the rallies were held separately at two ends of the town, reports our Tangail correspondent

In the rallies, the leaders brought myriad of allegations against the opposing faction, including those of extortion, land grabbing and other criminal offenses.

They also threatened to drive away their opponents from the district's political scenario.

Several leaders also blamed the party's senior leaders for the existing internal feud and party's fragile position in the district.

"A lot of blood has been shed in Tangail. We will resist those who are creating confusion within the party and support injustice," said Joaherul Islam.

"Earlier, repeated murders happened in Tangail. Freedom fighter Faruk Ahmed was shot dead. The trial of the case is almost completed. However, after winning in the election, some parliamentarians have stood by Faruk's killers," alleged Abdur Razzaque.

"Those who want to support Faruk Ahmed's killers, they will see where Sheikh Hasina will place them in future," said Tanveer Hasan.

"Tangail is now a place of terror, extortion and land grabbing, patronised by the newly elected public representatives," alleged Jamilur Rahman Miron.

No clash, however, took place as the local administration stepped in timely.