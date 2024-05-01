In pictures: May Day rallies calling for greater labour rights held across capital

Marking May Day, a number of labour, political, and professional groups held events and demonstrations across the capital today.

Many organisations, including Socialist Labour Front, Sommilito Garments Sramik Federation, National Garment Workers Federation, expressed their demands and raised their voices in support of expanded labour rights.

They performed songs, played instruments, and celebrated the historic May Day simultaneously.

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

A variety of demands were made, including for increased pay and benefits, less overtime, elimination of sexual harassment in the workplace, the creation of workplaces that are welcoming to women, lower costs for necessities, and living wages.

The day has been observed across the globe since 1886 commemorating the supreme sacrifices of the workers at Hay Market, Chicago, in the USA for an eight-hour working day and upholding the rights of the working people.

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Photo: Prabir Das/Star