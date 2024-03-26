Independence Day today

The nation is set to observe the 54th Independence and National Day today in befitting manner.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages yesterday on the eve of Independence Day.

The day's programmes will begin by heralding gun salutes early in the morning as a mark of profound respect to the struggle of this nation, which suffered a protracted subjugation under foreign rules from time to time till achieving the coveted independence in 1971.

The national flag will be hoisted atop all government, semi-government, autonomous, and private organisations with the rise of the sun while all streets and important city intersections will be decorated with national and multi-coloured miniature flags and festoons.

Today is a public holiday.

The National Martyrs' Memorial at Savar will be the main venue of the day's celebration.

The president and the prime minister will place wreaths early in the morning to pay homage to the martyrs.

People from all walks of life, including families of Bir Shreshthas, war wounded freedom fighters, members of the diplomatic corps, leaders of different political parties, social, cultural and professional bodies, will also lay wreaths at the national memorial.

National dailies will bring out special supplements while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, private radio stations and television channels will air special programmes on the Liberation War and highlighting the significance of the day.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy, National Museum, Liberation War Museum, Bangladesh Shishu Academy and other social and cultural organisations will arrange discussions. Cultural programmes, sports competitions, painting competitions for children, essay and debate competitions will also be organised.

Liberation War-based documentaries and movies will be screened at cinema halls across the country.

In the wake of the military crackdown, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who became the undisputed leader of the then Pakistan following the massive victory of his party, Awami League, in the 1970 general election, declared the independence of Bangladesh through the then EPR (East Pakistan Rifles) wireless at 00-30 hours on March 26 (the night following March 25) in 1971 at his Dhanmondi Road-32 residence.

He also called upon the people to build up strong resistance against the Pakistan occupation forces.

The Pakistan military junta, to stop the legitimate movement of the Bangalees, arrested Bangabandhu that night.