Historic Mujibnagar Day today

The Mujibnagar monument has 23 pillars, some of which are shown here, representing the 23 years of Pakistani rule over East Bengal before it became independent as Bangladesh. The brick square in the centre marks the spot where the Mujibnagar government ministers took their oaths. PHOTO: MASUM AL HASAN/WIKIMEDIA

Today is the historic Mujibnagar Day.

This year, the Meherpur district administration and the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs have made preparations to observe the occasion in a grand manner.

On this day in 1971, the first government of Bangladesh was sworn in at Amrakanon in Baidyanath Tala, Mujibnagar upazila, Meherpur.

Mujibnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Khairul Islam said, "We have made elaborate preparations to welcome war heroes, ministers, and visitors from all over the country. Cleaning, painting various murals and installations, and all other preparations have been completed. Uninterrupted electricity, safe drinking water, and adequate temporary toilets have been arranged."

Meherpur Superintendent of Police SM Nazmul Haq said, "The district police have undertaken a comprehensive programme to maintain law and order on the occasion of the historic Mujibnagar Day. The main stage of Mujibnagar will be monitored through CCTV cameras at various points. A police control room has been set up to provide immediate security to the visitors. Traffic management has been tightened. We are working to ensure that everyone can celebrate the historic day."

Extensive preparations have also been made by the district Awami League. Meherpur District Awami League President and Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain MP said, "We are ready to celebrate the day with due dignity. For the last few years, we have celebrated the day on a small scale due to the coronavirus pandemic and Ramadan. But this time we have taken the initiative to celebrate the day in a grand manner."

Farhad will preside over the Mujibnagar Day programme.

The chief guest will be Liberation War Minister Mozammel Haque.

The day's programmes will begin with the hoisting of the national flag at 9:00am at the memorial, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony.

After the flag hoisting, Awami League central leaders, ministers, and local leaders will participate in a discussion on the significance of the day at Sheikh Hasina Mancha.