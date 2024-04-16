Heatwave likely to continue for 5 days

Says Met office

Six divisions including Dhaka have been experiencing mild to moderate heat waves and it may continue for the next five days, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

"Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Sylhet divisions and Rangpur and Nilphamari districts and it may continue," said a Met office bulletin yesterday.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The Met office also forecasts rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind at one or two places in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places in the 24 hours from 9:00am today.

Besides, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions may experience rains or thundershowers in 24 hours from 9:00am tomorrow, it said.

The country's highest temperature was recorded in Rangamati at 40 degrees Celsius yesterday.