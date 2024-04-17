Heatwave likely to continue; 3 divs may see rain

Dhaka sweltered yesterday under the season's highest temperature, but moderate afternoon rain brought some relief from the ongoing heatwave.

The maximum temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius while Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature of the season at 40.6 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologist Bazlur Rashid said the temperature is likely to remain almost unchanged for the next couple of days. "However, it may start to get hotter from the third week of April."

He also said there will be light rain in different parts of the country in the next few days, but the temperature will not drop drastically.

The heatwave has been sweeping across the country, with Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chattogram, and Sylhet all experiencing mild to moderate heat waves.

According to the weather forecast issued at 7:30pm by the Bangladesh Met Office, prevailing heat wave conditions are likely to abate from some places over the country.

It said rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds may occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions today with hails at isolated places.

"Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country," it said.