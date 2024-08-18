Hasina, Quader sued over student's death in Rangpur

A case was filed against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former road transport and Bridges minister Obaidul Quader on charge of killing Abdullah Al Tahir, a student of Bangladesh Institute of Glass and Ceramics.

Sheikh Hasina, also Awami League president, was made the prime accused in the case filed with Rangpur Kotwali Cognisance Court by Tahir's father Abdur Rahman today, our Dinajpur correspondent reports.

A total of 40 individuals including former ministers and members of the units of Rangpur district and city Awami League, Shwechchhashebak League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League were made accused, along with 300 unidentified persons.

The accused include former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former law minister Anisul Huq, former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, and former textiles and jute minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak.

Former DIG of Rangpur Range Abdul Baten, former commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Mohammad Moniruzzaman, Additional Police Commissioner of Rangpur Uttam Pal, ADC (Crime) Utpal Kumar Roy, ADC (DB) Nur Islam Patwary, Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-charge Montashir Billah, Rangpur Metropolitan Awami League Convener Delwar Hossain, Joint Conveners Abul Kashem, Rangpur District Awami League Convener Shadat Hossain Bakul, Joint Convener Majed Ali Babul, Rangpur District Bar Association President Abdul Malek, General Secretary Abdul Haque Pramanik, Rangpur metropolitan Awami League former President Safiur Rahman, and General Secretary Tushar Kanti Mandal, among others, have been named in the case.

Tahir, a resident of Rangpur city, was shot dead on July 19 during a clash between students, police, and Awami League activists in front of the City Bazaar in Rangpur.