Hasina, Quader among 106 sued over killing of Ctg college student

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and 106 other people were sued in a murder case in Chattogram.

Some 100 to 150 unnamed persons were also made accused in the case filed over the killing of college student Wasim Akram in a clash between activists of Chhatra League, AL's student wing, and protesters in Muradpur area during the student-led quota protests on July 16.

Hasina, who resigned and fled the country amid a mass uprising on August 5, is now facing 17 cases -- 14 for murder, one for abduction, and two for committing crimes against humanity and genocide.

Wasim's mother Jyotsna lodged the case with Panchlaish Police Station under Chattogram Metropolitan Police last night, said Officer-in-Charge of Panchlaish Police Station Sontos Kumar Chakma.

Wasim was involved in the politics of Chhatra Dal, BNP's student wing, according to police and his family members.

In the case statement, the mother also accused former education minister Mohibul Hassan Nowfel, former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, Chattogram city mayor Rezaul Karim, city unit AL's general secretary AJM Nasir Uddin, Chattogram-10 lawmaker Mohiuddin Bacchu, and 12 AL-backed CCC ward councillors.

Wasim, a third-year student at social science department at Chattogram College, was a resident of South Mehernama area in Pekua Upazila of Cox's Bazar district.

Wasim was the second among five siblings. His father Shafiul Alam and elder brother Arshed Alam live in Saudi Arabia.