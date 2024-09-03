Politics
Star Digital Report
Tue Sep 3, 2024 06:32 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 09:12 PM

Politics

2 more murder cases filed against Hasina, Quader in Gazipur

File photo

Two more murder cases have been filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader in Gazipur.

The two cases were filed on Sunday and yesterday, our local correspondent reports quoting Sreepur Police Station Officer-in-Charge KM Sohel Rana.

Former ministers Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President Hasanul Haque Inu and a number of local Awami League leaders and activists were made accused in the cases.

One of the victims was Md Kabir, son of Abdur Rahman of ​​Gafargaon upazila of Mymensingh. Kabir lived with his family in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur.

Murder case filed against Hasina, Quader in Kishoreganj

Another victim was Shifat Ulla, who was from Charkaona village of Kishoreganj's Pakundia upazila. He was studying at Jamia Islami Emdadul Uloom and Orphanage in Channapara under Sreepur municipality area. He lived in the dormitory of the educational institution.

Kabir's mother Jamila Khatun lodged one of the cases against Hasina, Quader and 84 named and 400/500 unidentified people.

Sifat's father Hafez Maulana Nuruzzaman filed the other case with the police station accusing 42 named, including Hasina and Quader, and 150/200 unidentified people.

Murder case filed against Hasina, Quader in Gazipur

According to police, on August 5 two buses carrying members of the Border Guard Bangladesh were attacked and set on fire in Mulaid area on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Sreepur upazila. Both Kabir and Sifat died in the ensuing clash.

