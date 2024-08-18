Hasina, Quader sued for murders of two students in Sutrapur

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 12 others were sued today for the death of two students in Dhaka's Sutrapur area on July 19 during the violence centring quota reform movement.

The victims are Iqram Hossain Kaoser, a student of Kobi Nazrul Govt College and Omar Faruque, a student of Govt Shaheed Suhrawardy College.

Nasrin Begum, mother of Kaiser, filed the case with the Court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tarikul Islam.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, former DB chief Harun Or Rashid, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman, former DSCC Mayor Sheik Fazle Noor Taposh and former DMP joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarkar are among the accused.

During the hearing, the magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and directed the officer-in-charge of Sutrapur Police Station to register the complaint as a first information report (FIR).