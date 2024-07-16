Another life lost in BCL-student clash in Ctg, death toll now 3

One more person, who sustained critical injuries, was killed during clashes between the quota protestors and Chhatra League men in Chattogram, raising the total number of deaths to three.

Confirming the development, Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Saiful Islam said the identity of the latest victim could not be immediately known.

The identities of two of the victims were confirmed.

They are Md Faruk, 32, a staff member at a local furniture shop, and Wasim Akram, 30, a Chattogram College student, said Nushat Imu, a medical officer at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

She said Faruk had bullet wounds, while Wasim had stab marks on his body.

She said the latest victim also had bullet wounds in his body.

Our correspondent said at least 13 persons are undergoing treatment at CMCH. Of them, two BCL activists -- Dhiman Sen Gupta and Sudipto -- are in critical condition.

Ifekhar Hossain, project officer at Red Crescent Chattogram, said they have rescued at least nine injured BCL activists from Masjid-e-Belal complex, where the BCL men took shelter after being chased by the protesters.

Of them, condition of four is critical.

Following the initial clash around 3:30pm, a group of BCL men started marching towards Muradpur from Sholosahar while firing bullets and yielding sharp weapons around 5:30pm. They fired around 8-10 rounds of bullets, reports our staff correspondent from the spot.

Once they reached Muradpur, the quota protesters chased them, leading to chase and counter chase between them. The two groups also hurled brick chunks targeting each other, leading to another clash. Several people were hurt in the clash.

Vehicular movement became normal in the after 6:40pm when the protesters left the area.