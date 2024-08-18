Hasina, Shamim Osman sued for murder in Narayanganj

A murder case was filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and 46 other local AL leaders and activists in Narayanganj last night.

Former MP AKM Shamim Osman, his brother former MP AKM Selim Osman, Shamim's son Imtinan Osman Ayon, nephew Azmery Osman, brother-in-law BCB's director Tanvir Ahmed Titu, Narayanganj City Corporation's mayor Salina Hayat Ivy's younger brother Ahammad Ali Reza Uzzal were also accused in the case.

Abul Bashar Anik, brother of Abul Hasan Sajan, 20, who was shot dead at Chashara on August 5, filed the case with Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station, Abdus Sattar, officer-in-charge of the police station told our local correspondent at 11:45pm.

A 100-150 unnamed people were also made accused in the case. No one has been arrested so far, OC added.

Just a few hours before the announcement of the resignation of Sheikh Hasina as prime minister on August 5, Sajan was shot at Chashara in Narayanganj city during a clash between protesters and Awami League men.

Sajan succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment there the next morning.

Sajan, son of Jakir Hossain, was a sales representative of a private company. He was living with his family at Kushiara village in Narayanganj's Bandar upazila.