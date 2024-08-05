Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 5, 2024 11:29 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 10:42 AM

Bangladesh

Hasina moved to a safe house in India: PTI

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been moved to a safe but undisclosed location in India, PTI reported quoting unnamed sources.

It was unlikely that she would leave India tonight, it added.

The sources said Hasina's plan was to leave for London. However, certain issues have made that plan uncertain.

India decided to provide a safe passage through the Indian airspace to Hasina's aircraft following a request from Bangladesh, the sources said.

Bangladesh's military aircraft carrying Hasina landed in Hindon Air Base near Delhi earlier this evening. 

Indian government sources said New Delhi is closely following the fast-paced developments in Dhaka. 

Hasina falls, flees

There is no official word in India on Hasina's arrival in Delhi.

Hours after Hasina landed at the airbase near Delhi in a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force, Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met her, the sources said.

Separately, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the rapidly unfolding situation in Bangladesh. 

Jaishankar also separately apprised Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on the developments.

Modi later chaired a meeting of his cabinet committee and discussed the developments in Bangladesh.

Comments

|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনা দিল্লিতে, যুক্তরাজ্যে রাজনৈতিক আশ্রয় চাওয়া নিয়ে যে জটিলতা

যুক্তরাজ্যে রাজনৈতিক আশ্রয় বা সাময়িক শরণার্থী হিসেবে আশ্রয় চাইবার জন্য কাউকে ভ্রমণ করার অনুমতি দেয় না দেশটির ইমিগ্রেশন আইন। আজ মঙ্গলবার সকালে যুক্তরাজ্যের স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয় ভারতের এনডিটিভিকে এই...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সেনাবাহিনীর উচ্চ পদে রদবদল

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
