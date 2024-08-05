Hasina moved to a safe house in India: PTI

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been moved to a safe but undisclosed location in India, PTI reported quoting unnamed sources.

It was unlikely that she would leave India tonight, it added.

The sources said Hasina's plan was to leave for London. However, certain issues have made that plan uncertain.

India decided to provide a safe passage through the Indian airspace to Hasina's aircraft following a request from Bangladesh, the sources said.

Bangladesh's military aircraft carrying Hasina landed in Hindon Air Base near Delhi earlier this evening.

Indian government sources said New Delhi is closely following the fast-paced developments in Dhaka.

There is no official word in India on Hasina's arrival in Delhi.

Hours after Hasina landed at the airbase near Delhi in a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force, Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met her, the sources said.

Separately, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the rapidly unfolding situation in Bangladesh.

Jaishankar also separately apprised Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on the developments.

Modi later chaired a meeting of his cabinet committee and discussed the developments in Bangladesh.