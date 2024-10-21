Hasina ousted, no need for resignation: Hasnat Abdullah

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been ousted, making her resignation from office unnecessary, Hasnat Abdullah, a key coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said today.

"Hasina has been overthrown; an illegitimate government was removed by the people through a mass uprising. There is no need for a resignation here," Abdullah said in a Facebook post.

His comments came in response to media reports that President Mohammed Shahabuddin mentioned he had heard about Sheikh Hasina's resignation but had not received any official documentation to confirm it.

"I tried to collect the resignation letter many times but failed. Perhaps she didn't have the time," the president said during a conversation with Manab Zamin Chief Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, who asked him about Hasina's resignation. This discussion was published in the political magazine Janatar Chokh yesterday.

Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5, following mass student protests that began in early July.

A health ministry report based on hospital statistics revealed that around 800 people lost their lives, and 20,000 were injured during the violent clashes from July 15 to August 5. However, protesters claim the actual death toll is closer to 1,500, as many victims died on the spot and were not taken to hospitals.