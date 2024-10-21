Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 21, 2024 03:35 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 21, 2024 04:14 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Hasina ousted, no need for resignation: Hasnat Abdullah

Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 21, 2024 03:35 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 21, 2024 04:14 PM
Hasnat

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been ousted, making her resignation from office unnecessary, Hasnat Abdullah, a key coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said today.

"Hasina has been overthrown; an illegitimate government was removed by the people through a mass uprising. There is no need for a resignation here," Abdullah said in a Facebook post.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

His comments came in response to media reports that President Mohammed Shahabuddin mentioned he had heard about Sheikh Hasina's resignation but had not received any official documentation to confirm it.

"I tried to collect the resignation letter many times but failed. Perhaps she didn't have the time," the president said during a conversation with Manab Zamin Chief Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, who asked him about Hasina's resignation. This discussion was published in the political magazine Janatar Chokh yesterday.

President Shahabuddin on Hasina resignation
Read more

Hasina’s resignation: ‘I have no documentary evidence’

Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5, following mass student protests that began in early July.

A health ministry report based on hospital statistics revealed that around 800 people lost their lives, and 20,000 were injured during the violent clashes from July 15 to August 5. However, protesters claim the actual death toll is closer to 1,500, as many victims died on the spot and were not taken to hospitals.

Related topic:
Hasnat AbdullahSheikh Hasina ResignsBangladesh PM flies to India
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Dhaka’s Expressway Dream Comes True

Elevated expressway: Toll collection resumes from 3pm

2m ago

Hasina did not resign: Joy

2m ago

Regime change in Bangladesh: The fallout for India

2m ago
Prof Yunus case withdrawal

Hasina must stay silent in India till Bangladesh seeks her extradition: Yunus

1m ago
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Hasina, 33 others sued over May 5 Shapla Chattar ‘mass killing’

2m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনার পদত্যাগপত্র নিয়ে রাষ্ট্রপতি মিথ্যাচার করেছেন: আসিফ নজরুল

সম্প্রতি এক সাক্ষাৎকারে রাষ্ট্রপতি বলেন, শেখ হাসিনা প্রধানমন্ত্রীর পদ থেকে পদত্যাগ করার কোনো দালিলিক প্রমাণ তার কাছে নেই।

১৪ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

জুলাই-সেপ্টেম্বরে বিদেশি ঋণ পরিশোধ বেড়েছে ২৯ শতাংশ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে