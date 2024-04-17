Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Apr 17, 2024 01:40 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 01:43 PM

Bangladesh

Hasan Mahmud attends ‘9th Our Ocean Conference’ in Greece

Hasan Mahmud Joins OIC Meeting on Israeli Aggression
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File photo

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has attended the "9th Our Ocean Conference Greece 2024" held in Athens.

The conference is a regular platform for governments, international organisations, academia, private sectors and NGOs to come together with the aim of sharing a common vision for the protection of oceans and taking actions to support this vision.

Hasan Mahmud led a delegation during the two-day conference that ended today.

The conference was inaugurated by the Greek President through a video message, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On the first day, apart from various plenary sessions on greening of the shipping sector, confronting plastic pollution, effective management of marine protected areas, ocean-climate nexus, the foreign minister participated in a high-level segment with the participation of Heads of State/Government, preceded by an event where the Geek Prime Minister delivered the keynote speech.

The foreign minister also took part in a working lunch hosted by the Greek foreign minister in honour of the participation of the foreign ministers.

Yesterday morning, on the sidelines of the conference, the foreign minister had a bilateral meeting with the Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis.

 

 

 

