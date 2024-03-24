Flouting recruitment process: Ex-CU VC hired 172 without ads even

Chittagong University recruited 172 employees without any advertisements and recruitment tests during the tenure of immediate past vice chancellor Shireen Akhter.

Thirty-seven of them were hired on a daily-wage basis for third and fourth class posts on Tuesday, the last working day of Shireen at the university, sources in the campus said.

She made such appointments several times since taking office on November 4, 2019.

Of the 172 new recruits, 115 were hired as third-class employees and the rest as fourth class employees.

Naim Uddin Hasan Aurangajeb Chowdhury, a CU syndicate member, said a syndicate meeting in October last year passed a resolution to form a committee that would determine whether any new manpower was required for departments and offices of the university.

"According to the resolution, no appointment circular would be issued without the recommendation from the committee.

"It is very unfortunate that former VC Shireen Akhter recruited people on a daily-wage basis violating the resolution," he said.

Aurangajeb said another syndicate meeting on November 30 last year postponed the appointments of 17 third class employees.

"We will discuss in the next syndicate meeting the 37 appointments made by Shireen Akhter on her last working day," he told The Daily Star.

He said the CU syndicate has jurisdiction over recruitments violating the university rules.

Shireen made the appointments ignoring a ban on public universities regarding recruitment of staffers on ad-hoc, daily-wage basis, and master roll without prior approval from the University Grants Commission. The UGC had issued a circular in this regard in September 2020.

Sources in CU said Shireen appointed at least 105 people on a daily-wage basis in the last three months of his tenure.

They said most of the 37 new recruits, including 15 third class and 22 fourth class employees, were either involved in Chhatra League politics or residents of the areas near the university. They were appointed for six months.

The minimum daily salary of the 37 is Tk 330 to Tk 650. They were hired for the different posts including security guard, office peon, book binder, computer lab assistant, canteen assistant, sorter, senior assistant, junior assistant, pesh imam, sweeper and cleaner.

This paper could know the names of six new recruits out of the 37. The six are former CU BCL joint general secretary Shamima Akhter, former vice-presidents Abu Bakar and Ibnul Newaz, former social service affairs secretary Ibrahim Hossain Saddam, and ex-BCL activists Naeem Azad and Badal Kanti Chakma.

Speaking to The Daily Star, some CU teachers said legal action should be taken after a probe into the recruitment of 37 people on the last working day of the former VC.

"She made such appointments several times," said Prof Siraj-ud-Daula, dean of the social science faculty.

He demanded the authorities conduct a probe into those appointments also.

Earlier in May 2021, 15 third and fourth class employees were hired on a daily-wage basis without issuing any circular and holding any exams. The appointments were made for the posts of office assistants, library assistants and pump assistants.

In June 2020, an acting security officer was appointed to CU while five people were hired as security guards in December that year. All those appointments were made without publishing any advertisement and holding any recruitment exams, said sources.

On March 5, 2022, the CU syndicate postponed the controversial appointment of a teacher to the Persian language and literature department.

Contacted, Shireen on Friday said she would not make any comment on the issue.

"I am disheartened by the propaganda activities you all outlets are carrying out against me," she told The Daily Star.

CU VC Prof Abu Taher said he wants the UGC to probe the appointments and take necessary steps.

Asked whether he would take any initiative to investigate the recruitments, Taher said, "We will discuss the issue in the next syndicate meeting."

UGC Secretary Ferdous Zaman said they are confident that the university authorities will be able to resolve the issue.

"If they do not do it, we will take steps to launch a probe," he said.