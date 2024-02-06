Fighting in Myanmar: Bloodshed crosses border

Bangladeshi, Rohingya die as mortar shell explodes in Ghumdhum; 106 BGP men now in Bangladesh

Members of the Border Guard Police of Myanmar take refuge at a Border Guard Bangladesh outpost in Ghumdhum of Bandarban yesterday. Photo: Collected

Two people, a Bangladesh national and a Rohingya, were killed as a mortar shell fired from Myanmar exploded in Bandarban's Ghumdhum yesterday.

As heavy fighting continues in Myanmar between the junta forces and rebel group Arakan Army since early Sunday, a total of 106 members of Myanmar border police close to Tumbru border area took refuge in Bandarban till yesterday.

Amid such a security situation, additional BGB troops have been deployed on the border and they are on high alert, Cox's Bazar BGB Regional Commander Brig Gen Morshed Alam said at Ghumdhum border.

Boarder Guard Bangladesh (BGB) disarmed the 106 Myanmar troops who crossed into Bangladesh due to intense fighting inside Myanmar, said a BGB press release last night.

On Sunday, BGB said 15 Myanmar border guards were suffering bullet wounds.

Fighting continued across the Ghumdhum border yesterday as Myanmar junta forces fired mortar shells and bombed Arakan Army positions. Rebels also fired indiscriminately in retaliation, said sources at the border.

Security of several thousand Bangladeshis in the bordering areas is under threat as bullets and mortar shells fired from Myanmar landed in Bangladesh over the last two days, leaving at least four Bangladeshis injured.

Yesterday, clashes spread to Dekibunia area of bordering Myanmar, two kilometres off Tumbru border.

Independent news outlet The Irrawaddy reported that the Myanmar junta lost more bases and 62 troops were killed in the last three days as rebel groups People's Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organisations (EAOs) stepped up attacks on regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Magwe and Mandalay regions and Kachin and Karen states. The Irrawaddy collected reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Anisul Huq yesterday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed the armed forces and the paramilitary border force to show patience amid the war-like situation in Myanmar.

The minister was replying to MPs questions on the home ministry in parliament in absence the home minister during the question-answer session.

"Bangladesh is observing the situation closely and steps will be taken accordingly," he said.

Anisul said steps have been taken to shut the schools in the border area.

He mentioned that the injured Myanmar BGP personnel, who took refuge in Bandarban, were given treatment.

Speaking to reporters at his ministry, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday said Myanmar communicated with Bangladesh to take back its soldiers.

He said the Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh U Aung Kyaw Moe and Deputy Foreign Minister U Lwin Oo told the Bangladesh foreign ministry that they would take back the BGP members.

"The two sides are now discussing how they would be repatriated," he added.

The foreign ministry, meanwhile, sent a "note verbale" to the Myanmar envoy in Dhaka, protesting bullets and mortar shells from Myanmar landing in Bangladesh.

"Why should our people be affected by the firing and conflicts inside Myanmar? Myanmar should immediately stop such incidents," a foreign ministry official said.

TWO KILLED

Hosneara Khatun, 45, a homemaker, and an unidentified Rohingya worker, died when a mortar shell from Myanmar landed at the former's house in Jolpaitoli village near Ghumdhum border and exploded around 2:30pm, Mahfuz Imtiaz Bhuiyan, inspector of Ghumdhum Police Outpost Investigation Centre, told The Daily Star.

Hosneara's grandson, aged about 5, suffered injuries while eating in the kitchen, the inspector said.

He said the Rohingya man was hired as a construction labourer.

Hosneara's body was sent to the Cox's Bazar Medical College morgue for an autopsy.

BGB said they sent a protest letter to the BGP over the killing of the two.