Wed Feb 14, 2024 02:54 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 14, 2024 02:57 PM

330 Myanmar officials who fled to Bangladesh to be sent back tomorrow: BGB

Star file photo

A total of 330 members of Myanmar forces and others officials, who crossed the border and took shelter in Bangladesh amid the conflict going on in Myanmar, will be sent back to their country tomorrow.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer of Border Guard Bangladesh, confirmed the development.

The officials will be handed over to Myanmar authorities at 8:00am through the Naval Jetty Ghat in Inani of Cox's Bazar, he said.

They will return to their country by a ship, officials said.

