Farmers keen as yield shows promise

Owning to its worldwide popularity, farmers have taken up coffee cultivation in the hilly terrains of Moulvibazar Sadar's Giasnagar union.

While many opted to coffee cultivation experimentally, Abdul Mannan and Humayun Kabir started cultivating it commercially on vacant lands in 2019.

During a recent visit to the upazila's Akbarpur village, this correspondent saw Abdul's orchard covered in coffee saplings -- both native and foreign varieties.

Planting 500 saplings, brought from Akbarpur Regional Agricultural Research Center for Tk 10 each, 300 more complimentary saplings were provided to him by the government.

However, this orchard now has 700 plants of the Arabica and Robusta varieties, while a hundred of them died in phases, said Abdul.

Alongside his initial investment of Tk 4 lakh, he has to employ a couple of workers a monthly wage of Tk 8,000 each. Other costs, including pesticides and fertilisers, round up to Tk 10,000-15,000, annually, he mentioned.

"I have already collected 30 kg of fruits and plan to pick another 20 kg in the next few days. However, I am still waiting to have a processing machine, a resource I have requested from the agriculture department," he added.

Coffee farmer Humayun Kabir of Bortala village is also spending his days in hope as his Arabica and Robusta varieties have started yielding.

"I planted coffee saplings on my five-acre land, hoping to reduce import of the crop and fuel its local production. The climate and soil of this region if suitable for the crop and thus, our prospects look good," he said.

Seeing their success, many others in the region, including Mujahid Mia, is now thinking of taking up this crop.

"Upon support from the agricultural department, I wish to cultivate coffee if it won't hamper the yield or growth of my main crops," he said.

According to Akbarpur Regional Agricultural Research Centre, research and expansion projects are being implemented under the agriculture ministry's supervision to expanding coffee plantations across the district.

Planted on barren fallow lands, coffee takes about 2-3 years to bloom and can live up to 60 years. This makes it a considerable option for local farmers, said Samsuddin Ahmad, deputy director of DAE in Moulvibazar.

"Abdul is hardworking and is keen on advancement. His nag for technology further adds to his merits as a changemaker. We intend to lead by his example and will continue aiding his endeavours," said Nilufar Yasmin Monalisa Sweety, additional deputy director of DAE in Moulvibazar.