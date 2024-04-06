Eid journey: most trains leave Dhaka on time

Eid journey by trains is largely hassle free today as most of the trains left Dhaka timely.

Only people with tickets are allowed to the enter platforms of Kamalapur Railway Station as Bangladesh Railway set up several check posts there.

All trains except Rajshahi-bound Dhumketu Express left Dhaka on time, Masud Sarwar, manager of Kamalapur Station, told The Daily Star.

Dhumketu left one hour late as it reached Dhaka late. He said adding that total 23 trains left the capital till 1:00pm today.

There was pressure of passengers at the station in the morning.

Apart from the regular trains, two special ones will be operated today.