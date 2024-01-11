A DEADLY DECEIT

27 migratory birds killed through poison bait in Hakaluki haor

Once a sanctuary, Hakaluki haor has become a death trap for migratory birds. Despite the avian guests falling prey to poachers regularly, the authorities are yet to take any action. Photo: Collected

They came here for comfort… sought refuge in the lush landscapes of the country. But little did they know, death awaited them in the very sanctuary they sought refuge in.

On Saturday, wildlife photographers Rizwan Shameem and Sayed Abdu, and researcher Sultan Ahmed found at least 27 migratory birds dead in Nagua and Chatla beels of Hakaluki haor in Juri upazila of Moulvibazar.

The three also found a packet of poison nearby, meaning the feathered guests were likely killed with poison bait.

The matter only came to attention after the three wrote about it on social media.

Hakaluki, the largest haor in South Asia, is a favourite location for migratory birds seeking warmth and shelter during winter.

However, various species of migratory birds are falling prey to poachers in haor areas who use such poison baits.

In 1999, the government declared Hakaluki haor as an ecologically critical area.

In 2022, over 50 migratory birds were killed using traps in Gaurkuri beel of the haor in Juri.

Two poachers were detained with 15 birds and handed over to the forest department with the help of locals. The forest department, however, released them upon submission of a written bond.

Meanwhile, the birds continue to die.

Contacted, Sultan and Sayeed narrated the event to this correspondent.

"Four of us went to see birds at Hakaluki haor. We found some 16 dead birds in a waterbody. Later, I went a little further and saw 11 more lying dead on the other bank. The dead birds are of three species -- northern shoveler, northern pintail and gadwall," said Sultan.

They are different species of migratory ducks, he explained.

"After searching around, I eventually found a packet of poison labeled 'Karbotaf'. Then we realised that they were killed with poison bait," he added.

"We buried a total of 27 birds that were poisoned to death," said Sayed. "They trusted us, but got betrayed."

Local wildlife activist Kamrul Hasan Numan said migratory ducks in the haor areas often get sick as hunters deploy early morning poison traps. Subsequently, the ailing birds are captured, slaughtered, and sold in various regions, including Sylhet and Moulvibazar.

A poacher, on condition of anonymity, said, "There is a high demand for such migratory birds. Some of them even place pre-orders."

Abdul Karim Kim, general secretary of Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon (Sylhet unit), alleged that the poachers have become more vicious due to inaction of the authorities concerned.

Golam Sarwar, range officer of the Forest Department in Moulvibazar, said they are looking into the matter.