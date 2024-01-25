Ctg DC Park: Once a 'drug den', now a kingdom of flowers

Month-long flower festival begins

DC Park in Chattogram's Fouzdarhat has become a special attraction for city dwellers for its vibrant display of colourful flowers along the sea beach after the district administration developed the park, taking inspiration from Dubai's renowned Miracle Garden.

A month-long flower festival will begin at the park this evening.

The festival, organised for the second time, promises a delightful experience for visitors with a collection of 127 species of exotic flowers.

In addition to the floral extravaganza, the event features added attractions such as kite flying, traditional sweets festival, boat exhibitions, art displays, and a music festival.

Once infamous as a drug den near the Fouzdarhat area on the Link Road in Chattogram city, DC Park was transformed into a 194-acre park by the district administration.

The various species of flowers capture the attention of visitors, not just through their colours but also through the artistic arrangements.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashir Mohammad Fakhruzzaman said, "The flower festival, starting today, is the second edition of the event initiated by the district administration. This year, the park will also be illuminated in the evenings to enhance the attraction."

Within the park, there are more than 127 species of flowers, surrounded by a vast pond where kayaking takes place. There are also arrangements for boat rides, art exhibitions by 100 artists, a book fair, a violin show, a kite festival, traditional sweets festival, puppet shows, and daily cultural performances.

Photo: Md Rajib Raihan

Chattogram district administration said the park has been adorned with tulips imported from the Netherlands. The entry fee for visitors this year is set at Tk 30.

Mentioning the efforts behind the festival, UNO of Sitakunda, M Rafiqul Islam, said, "The drug den has been transformed into a kingdom of flowers. Seeing the enthusiasm of the people last year, we are going to arrange [the festival] bigger this year with a month-long festival."