China won't interfere in Bangladesh's internal affairs: envoy

China will not interfere in the internal affairs of Bangladesh, said Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen today.

When asked for comments about the next election, he said, "We want stability in Bangladesh and will continue our cooperation. But it is up to Bangladeshi people how they want to see the elections and democracy."

The ambassador said this at an event jointly organised by Diplomatic Correspondents Association Bangladesh and Chinese embassy at a city hotel today.

Wen said China certainly wants Bangladeshi people and parties to settle their differences so that there is a right environment for election.

Asked about dialogue between the political parties in Bangladesh, he said it was not for a foreign ambassador to respond to that question.