Boycott Indian products: Rizvi

Joins ‘movement’ by throwing away his Indian shawl

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday expressed solidarity with the movement for boycotting Indian products.

Throwing away his Indian shawl in front of BNP's Nayapaltan headquarters, Rizvi said boycotting Indian products means boycotting the Awami League government as the party is an "Indian product".

He alleged that the ruling party made a mockery in the name of election on January 7 with the help of India.

"Realising this, people of Bangladesh are now boycotting Indian products in protest. We think boycotting Indian products is logical," he said at a press briefing at BNP's central office.

Reading out a statement, Rizvi said at least 63 parties, including BNP, have expressed solidarity with the boycott campaign.

People believe India is responsible for voting rights being taken away, killing of democracy, disappearances, murders, and injustice in Bangladesh, Rizvi alleged.

"People are expressing their anger by boycotting Indian products. The 'India Out' campaign has now spread everywhere, including social media. This is not a political programme but a spontaneous movement of the Bangladeshi people," he said.