Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 5, 2023 03:41 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 5, 2023 03:44 PM

BNP leaders arrested for crimes, not for political reasons: law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq. File photo

Law Minister Anisul Huq said today that BNP leaders were not arrested for political reasons, but for their involvement in criminal activities.

Responding to a question from reporters at the Secretariat, the minister said the arrests were not politically motivated.

"They were arrested for their involvement in crimes, which are not related to politics," he said.

Earlier, the minister met with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun. He said that the IGP had come to pay a courtesy call and they discussed all matters.

