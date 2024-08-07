AL stares at a ‘political death’

Some leaders now say they’re victims of Hasina’s whim

Trumpeted as a champion of democracy over the last 15 years by her party colleagues and followers, Sheikh Hasina, 77, has become a pariah overnight.

The five-time prime minister, who is also Awami League president since 1981, is now trying to secure refuge in the UK after fleeing to India on Monday in the face of an unprecedented anti-government movement in Bangladesh's history.

Party insiders say Hasina's "undignified exit" was unbecoming of her, and a damning indictment of the bankruptcy of a party that led the Liberation War against Pakistan in 1971.

This self-seeking decision, they point out, to leave everyone to fend for themselves not only reflected badly on her, but also set back Awami League for years, if not decades, before it can recover from this situation where it faces "political death".

Hasina's fleeing the country essentially sealed the fate of Awami League, which led all most all democratic movements before and after the birth of Bangladesh, they add.

The Daily Star yesterday randomly tried to speak to top party leaders by phone, but their phones were found switched off in most cases. Several others did not pick up the call. Only two leaders agreed to talk off the record.

They said Hasina's last moment's decision to leave the country placed them in terrific situation and that they did not get enough time to secure their own safety.

"We are victims of her whim," said a central committee member.

Another leader alleged Hasina never listened to party leaders and made decisions on her own, isolating herself from the party colleagues.

"In the January 7 election, many Awami League activists did not vote for the party-nominated candidates. And during the recent protest, she failed to inspire party men to come to the streets," he said over the phone so sheepishly that it was difficult to hear.

Asked about the future of the party, he replied, "I first need to save my life. The thought of the future of the party can wait," he said, sounding frustrated.

Both leaders said Hasina's last efforts to bring partymen on the Streets to resist protesters that killed around 100 people across the country on Sunday to survive was a wrong decision. By making this decision, she set Awami League against the countrymen.

Hasina created a circle around her with some opportunists who "used" the party and the government for their personal benefits. Their advice has destroyed her own political career, a historical party like Awami League and tens of millions of party leaders and activists.

Whereabouts of the top party leaders and ministers of the immediate past cabinet are also not clear, as many have gone into hiding to save their lives amid violent attacks on ruling party men in different parts of the country.

Some of them, including Junaid Ahmad Palak and Hasan Mahmud, were reportedly caught at the airport while trying to flee the country yesterday. Several others were also beaten up.

According to the officials at the Dhaka airport, the civil aviation authority also detained general secretary of Bangladesh Chattra League's Dhaka University unit Tanbir Hasan Shaikat and the student body's Dhaka North unit president Riaz Mahmud. The detainees were handed over to the Bangladesh Army, according to officials.

Besides, the family members of two former ministers -- education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury and Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives minister Md Tazul Islam left the country through the airport.

Former finance minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, sports minister Nazmul Hassan Papon and Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh also left the country through the airport since Sunday, sources said.

Former MP of Munshiganj-3 Mrinal Kanti Das also left the country.

Bangla daily Prothom Alo yesterday reported that Hasina was in favour of using greater force till the last moment, even as security personnel and top police officials declined to continue the bloodshed.

By Monday noon, tens of millions of people were marching towards the capital and Gono Bhaban with their one-point demand for her to leave office.

According to the Bangla daily, on Monday morning Hasina pushed top leaders of different law enforcement agencies and armed forces to take harsher actions against the protesters. She also refused to accept the briefing by the security personnel that the situation was completely out of control.

Some of the party leaders and her advisers who were present at that time requested her to resign and hand over power to the armed forces, but Hasina did not pay any heed and asked them to strengthen the curfew instead, according to the report.

Hasina also expressed resentment at the top bosses of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies for their failure to tackle the situation and contain the protesters. Later, after consulting with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, who was at Gono Bhaban with her, and her son Sajeeb Wazed, who is in the US, Hasina decided to step down.

According to Prothom Alo, Hasina at the last moment wanted to record a speech addressing the nation, but she was not given the time as there was intel that protesters would occupy Gono Bhaban in 45 minutes.

Hasina was given 45 minutes to pack up. She and her sister then left Gono Bhaban for Bangabhaban where she tendered her resignation to the president. Hasina took off in a military aircraft around 2:30pm and landed in India around 5:36pm.

'VERY SHORT NOTICE'

Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar told an all-party meeting yesterday that Sheikh Hasina requested permission "at very short notice" to come to India following her forced resignation.

He also said Hasina, was in shock at the turn of events, reports Indian news portal NDTV.

He said the Indian government will give Hasina time to decide her next step.

There was discussion that Hasina may fly to the UK from India.

However, British immigration rules do not allow individuals to travel to that country to seek asylum or temporary refuge, the UK Home Office told NDTV yesterday, amid speculation that Hasina will seek asylum in that country.

The UK government also said individuals seeking asylum must do so "in the first safe country they reach".

"The UK has a proud record of providing protection for people who need it. However, there is no provision for someone to be allowed to travel to the UK to seek asylum or temporary refuge," a UK Home Office spokesperson stated.

Also, amid growing queries on visa status of Hasina and others, the US said visa records are confidential under the US law, reports UNB.

"Visa records are confidential under US law; therefore, we do not discuss the details of individual visa cases," a spokesperson at the US Embassy in Dhaka told reporters yesterday.