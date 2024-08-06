Hasina destroyed Bangabandhu’s legacy: Prof Yunus

Sheikh Hasina, who was forced to resign as prime minister of Bangladesh yesterday amidst massive civil unrest in the country, destroyed the legacy of her father Bangabandhu Mujibur Rahman, Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, told ThePrint.

Speaking to ThePrint minutes after Hasina left Bangladesh, Yunus, who has been charged by the Hasina government in over 190 cases, said, "Bangladesh is liberated… We are a free country now."

"We were an occupied country as long as she (Hasina) was there. She was behaving like an occupation force, a dictator, a general, controlling everything. Today all the people of Bangladesh feel liberated."

Yunus was convicted by the Hasina-led government in January for violating the country's labour laws and is currently out on bail.

The Nobel Laureate said this is like a second liberation for the people of Bangladesh and there is celebration all over the country. "They are feeling the sense of liberation and joy that we can start all over again….We wanted to do it in the first round when we became independent in 1971. And we missed it because of all the problems we have right now. We now want to make a fresh start and create a beautiful country for ourselves. That's the commitment we make and students and young people will be leading our future," he said.

Asked about vandalism by protesters, who tried to damage a statue of Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka and stormed the parliament building, Yunus said that it's an expression of the "damage she (Hasina) has done".

"It says what they feel about Hasina, what she did to herself and her father… it's not the fault of the young people who are doing this," he said.

Yunus, founder of the pioneering microfinance system that lifted millions of poor out of poverty in Bangladesh, ruled out any role in active politics. "I'm not the kind of person who would like to be in politics. Politics is not my cup of tea," he maintained.

Currently in Paris, he said he would soon return to Bangladesh and continue to work for the people the way he did earlier.

"I will continue with my work in a more free environment that I didn't have during the regime of Sheikh Hasina because she was always attacking me. I will continue, devote myself to the things I could not do before," he said.