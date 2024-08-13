Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 13, 2024 10:30 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 11:34 AM

Bangladesh

US not involved in Sheikh Hasina’s fall: White House

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: AFP

The White House said yesterday any reports of US involvement in the fall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina are just "rumours".

"So, we have had no involvement at all. Any — any reports or rumours that the United States government was involved in these events is simply, simply false. That is not true," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing in Washington DC early today.

The comment came in response to a question on Sheikh Hasina's allegation that she was ousted by the US as she did not agree to a US proposal of giving the St Martin's Island in the Bay of Bengal.

Hasina made the accusations more than once before and after her fleeing to India on August 5 following a mass upsurge led by the students.

"This is a choice for and by the Bangladeshi people. We believe that the Bangladeshi people should determine the future of the Bangladeshi government, and that's where we stand," Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"Any allegations, certainly, we will continue to say, and I have said here, is simply not true."

Over the weekend, several Hindu-American groups held a protest march in front of the White House, urging the president that he should be taking some steps to stop the attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Also, two Hindu lawmakers, both from the Democratic Party -- Raja Krishnamoorthi and Shri Thanedar -- have also written letters to the administration seeking their help in stopping attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh and other minority groups.

Jean-Pierre said they would certainly continue to monitor the situation.

"I don't have anything else to to say beyond that. But when it comes to any type of human rights issues here, the president is always, has been very consistent in speaking loud and clear in public and also privately."

