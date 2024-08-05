'Hasina likely to stay in India until UK grants asylum'

Former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to stay in India until the UK grants her asylum, reports Republic TV.

It said that India is likely to provide Hasina all logistical support, reports our New Delhi correspondent quoting the TV channel.

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force and other Indian security agencies are providing security to Hasina who is being moved to a safe location, ANI said quoting unnamed sources.

Hasina is likely to meet her daughter Saima Wazed, who is based in New Delhi and working as the World Health Organisation's regional director for South-East Asia.

Security at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi's diplomatic zone Chanakyapuri has been beefed up with the installation of additional barricades and deployment of more police forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight presided over a high-level meeting of the cabinet committee on security affairs.

However, there was no official word on what transpired at the meeting which ended around 8:30pm IST.