Hasina's Fall
Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 5, 2024 09:17 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 05:11 PM

Most Viewed

Hasina's Fall

'Hasina likely to stay in India until UK grants asylum'

Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 5, 2024 09:17 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 05:11 PM
PM Sheikh Hasina
File photo: Reuters

Former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to stay in India until the UK grants her asylum, reports Republic TV.

It said that India is likely to provide Hasina all logistical support, reports our New Delhi correspondent quoting the TV channel.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Ajit Doval meets Hasina at Hindon Air Base near Delhi

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force and other Indian security agencies are providing security to Hasina who is being moved to a safe location, ANI said quoting unnamed sources.

Hasina is likely to meet her daughter Saima Wazed, who is based in New Delhi and working as the World Health Organisation's regional director for South-East Asia.

Hasina lands in Hindon Air Base
Read more

Hasina lands in Hindon Air Base in India's UP

Security at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi's diplomatic zone Chanakyapuri has been beefed up with the installation of additional barricades and deployment of more police forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight presided over a high-level meeting of the cabinet committee on security affairs.

Read more

PM resigned, interim govt to be formed: Army chief

However, there was no official word on what transpired at the meeting which ended around 8:30pm IST.

Related topic:
Bangladesh PM flies to IndiaSheikh Hasina Resigns
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BRAC University BRACU logo

Come together to oppose and prevent destructive behaviours: BRACU Pro-VC

2h ago

24 killed as mob set fire to hotel owned by AL leader in Jashore

5h ago
Dhaka Airport

Dhaka airport to remain shut for six hours from 6pm

1d ago

US urges calm in Bangladesh, salutes army role

15h ago

Hindu houses, businesses attacked in 27 districts

18h ago
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনা দিল্লিতে, যুক্তরাজ্যে রাজনৈতিক আশ্রয় চাওয়া নিয়ে যে জটিলতা

যুক্তরাজ্যে রাজনৈতিক আশ্রয় বা সাময়িক শরণার্থী হিসেবে আশ্রয় চাইবার জন্য কাউকে ভ্রমণ করার অনুমতি দেয় না দেশটির ইমিগ্রেশন আইন। আজ মঙ্গলবার সকালে যুক্তরাজ্যের স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয় ভারতের এনডিটিভিকে এই...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সেনাবাহিনীর উচ্চ পদে রদবদল

৪০ মিনিট আগে
push notification