37 Khulna rivers in dire straits

A RIVER ON ITS DEATHBED…The once mighty Shoilmari river in Khulna’s Batiaghata upazila is now a mere shadow of its former self. The dire state of the river is attributed to factors like lack of upstream flow and poor silt management. At least 100 villages in its basin have not only lost their main natural source of water, but, ironically, also are frequently flooded. Photo: Habibur Rahman

The rivers of Khulna division are in a poor state, primarily due to reduced water flow from upstream and inadequate management of siltation.

Many rivers lack water flow and encroachment on them continues.

A recent study by the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela) identified that out of 138 rivers in the division, 37 are now in a state of critical distress. This alarming information was shared during a discussion on river conservation held yesterday at a hotel in Khulna city.

The endangered rivers are Soilmari, Chunkuri, Rupsa, Bhadra, Mayur, Hori, Hamkura, Pasur, Mukteshwari, Harihar, Ichamati, Garai, Kaliganga, Bhairab, Kapotaksha, Madhumati, Navganga, Chitra, Kumar, Atarobanki, Payala, Mathabhanga, Baleshwar, Bhola, Marihap, Kakshial, Mongla-Ghsiakhali Channel, Kholpetua, Ghangrai, Shibshah, Teligati, Guachapa, Hariyabhanga, Guakhali, Salta, Labanyabati, and Chuna.

Mahfuzur Rahman Mukul, Khulna divisional coordinator of Bela, presented the key findings, noting that 20 of the distressed rivers were not flowing and the Hamkura river was about to disappear.

Encroachment, unplanned infrastructure development, siltation, industrial pollution, and the construction of barriers like bridges and sluice gates are the main reasons for their poor state.

He also cited that the establishment of Carew & Co (Bangladesh) Ltd sugar mill in 1938 severed the connection between the Mathabhanga and Bhairab rivers, leading to the latter's health to slide. The construction of narrow railway bridges in 1861 also disrupted river systems, impacting the Kumar, Navaganga, Chitra, and Bhairab rivers.

After 1950, around 4,000km of embankment, 782 sluice gates, and 92 polders were constructed. Of them, 1,556km of dam, 92 sluice gates, and 37 polders were built in the south-western region.

The recommendations include allowing floodwaters to flow into adjacent plains during monsoon, removing unnecessary sluice gates and dams, and clearing encroachments from riverbanks and connecting canals.

Participants also called for a comprehensive study to determine the actual number of rivers in the country and to create a database for monitoring.

Gauranga Nandy, chairman of Center for Environment and Participatory Resources Chairman, conducted the discussion while Kudrat E Khuda, convener of Paribesh Manch, presided over the event.