275-year-old temple on verge of ruin

Locals call for urgent conservation

A 275-year-old Jor Bangla temple, located in Khulna city's Maheshwarpasha area, is on the verge of collapse.

Built in 1749 by Gopinath Goswami during the reign of Nawab Alivardi Khan, the temple is a fine example of southern Bengal's architectural heritage.

It features the typical Jor Bangla style, consisting of two traditional "do-chala" village huts with curved roofs and square bases, placed side-by-side.

WHAT IS JOR BANGLA STYLE

The term "Jor Bangla" translates to "twin huts" or "pair of Bengal huts".

"Do-chala" refers to a traditional Bengali hut. The roof is curved, resembling the thatched roofs of rural Bengal, and is divided into two parts. Each part slopes downwards from a central ridge. In the Jor Bangla style, two of these huts are placed side-by-side. One hut typically functions as a porch.

The other serves as the main shrine or sanctum.

The walls of the temple are adorned with terracotta motifs and carvings depicting scenes from the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

YEARS OF NEGLECT

A recent visit revealed that the temple, built on a three-foot-high platform, faces south and is visible from the road. Part of the front roof has collapsed, but the main structure, including its three arches and pillars, survives.

The temple was constructed with Jafri bricks and mortar made from lime and brick powder, and features a neo-classical triple-arch style.

Many terracotta plaques that once adorned the temple's walls are lost, though a few remain, depicting war scenes, animals, and floral motifs.

Many locals, like Shyamal Kumar Das, fear the temple may collapse any time.

The descendants of Gopinath Goswami, now lacking the financial means for restoration, hope for intervention from the Department of Archaeology under the Antiquities Act 1968 (amended 1976).

Haradhan Mallik, 70, the sixth generation descendant of Gopinath, still resides next to the temple at Mallikbari.

"Radha-Govinda idols were installed in the temple. The idol of Govinda was made of touchstone, and the idol of Radha was made of brass. Both idols were lost during the Liberation War in 1971. At present, a portrait of Radha-Madhav is installed in the temple," said Mallik.

"Locals still come here to worship. Researchers and university students sometimes come to visit the temple and take notes," he added.

According to Mizanur Rahman's book "Khulnar Purakirti", the temple was built with contributions from others and was later renovated by Satish Chandra Mitra, author of "Jasohar-Khulnar Itihas", about 100 years ago.

Humayun Kabir Boby, president of Sommilito Sangskritik Jot in Khulna, said, "The temple is of immense historical and archaeological importance. It is necessary to bring it under the archaeology department for preservation."

Lovely Yasmin, regional director of the Department of Archaeology, said the temple is in the process of being declared a protected antiquity under the Antiquities Act, 1968.

"A letter has been sent to the deputy commissioner and the local police administration last month to ensure the temple is protected," she added.