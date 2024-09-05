Victim of Khulna mob beating being treated under army supervision: ISPR

A person who was attacked by a mob while in police custody early today after an alleged social media post about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is being treated under army supervision and is out of danger.

An Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said the 22-year-old male was apprehended by locals and taken to the office of the deputy commissioner of police, Khulna (South), for further legal actions. Later, around 3,000-3,500 people gathered at the spot, creating unrest and demanding public punishment for the individual.

According to the press release, members of the armed forces arrived at the location to take control of the situation. At this time, some unruly people from the crowd breached the office of the deputy commissioner and attacked the accused who was in police custody.

Members of the armed forces put in a tremendous effort to rescue him alive, said the press release.

He is now being treated under the supervision of the army, and is out of danger.

The ISPR press release noted that a case against the accused over hurting religious sentiments was being processed by law enforcement, and subject to his recovery, the army will hand him over to law enforcement abiding by due legal process.

ISPR said the Bangladesh Army always stands against extrajudicial killings and strives to uphold the rule of law.

The press release specially requested the public to not be misled by the rumours circulating on social media about the death of the person in question.