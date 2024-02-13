2 police personnel among 3 hurt as bomb explodes in Barishal house

Three people including two police personnel were injured after a crude bomb exploded in an unused toilet of a house in Barishal's Gournadi municipality this morning.

Sub-Inspector Kamal Hossain, Constable Mizanur Rahman, and the house's caretaker Masum Hawlader were injured in the blast while trying to recover the bomb from the toilet, reports our local correspondent quoting Md Majharul Islam, officer-in-charge (Investigation) of Gournadi Police Station.

The incident took place at the house of one Mohsin Miaat Bara Kasba area of Gournadi around 9:30am, the OC said.

"A police team went to Mohsin's house after getting a 999 call reporting the sighting of an object that looked like a bomb. While recovering the bomb from a bucket inside the toilet, the bomb suddenly exploded injuring three people. They were rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital with minor injuries," the OC said.

Superintendent of Police, MD Wahidul Islam, said no one lives in the house except the caretaker and the toilet was unused for a long time. Police are investigating the incident.

Mohsin, the owner of the house lives in Dhaka, the SP added.

Mohsin could not be reached by our correspondent for his comment in this regard.