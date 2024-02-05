2 killed in Ghumdhum as mortar shell from Myanmar explodes in Bangladesh

Two people were killed and a child was injured as a mortar shell from across the border in Myanmar exploded in Ghumdhum union of Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila this afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Hosneara Khatun, 45, wife of Badsha Mia of ward 4 of the upazila, and Nabi Hossain, 70, a resident of Rohingya Camp 8 in Ukhiya.

Mahfuz Imtiaz Bhuiyan, inspector of Ghumdhum Police Outpost Investigation Centre, and Ghumdhum Union Parishad Chairman Mohammad AKM Jahangir Aziz confirmed news of the deaths to The Daily Star.

They died when a mortar shell from Myanmar landed on Hosneara's house and exploded around 2:30pm, Bhuiyan said. Hosneara's grandson, around five years old, suffered injuries as the shell exploded while he was eating in the kitchen, the inspector added.

The Rohingya man was a worker hired labourer who was working on some construction in the building.

Hosneara Begum's body is being taken to Cox's Bazar Medical College Hospital's morgue for autopsy.

Amid the gun battle between Myanmar troops and the armed group called Arakan Army, bullets and mortar shells have been fired into Bangladesh over the last two days.