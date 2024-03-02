10 Bangladeshis return home after serving jail in India

Ten Bangladeshis, including four of a family, returned home through the Akhaura checkpost today after serving jail for different terms in India for entering the country illegally.

The authorities of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala handed them to Akhaura Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Prashanto Chakraborty at the Akhaura checkpost this afternoon, reports our Brahmanbaria correspondent quoting officials.

The returnees are Ahad, Sajida, Sumi, her newborn boy Sanjid, Al Amin, his wife Kulsum, and their sons Rifat and Sifat, Mohammad Molla, and Raju. They have hailed from different villages in the Narail and Narayanganj districts.

The victims said they entered India illegally by crossing as brokers promised them to get lucrative jobs.

Indian police arrested them, and they were sentenced to jail for different terms for trespassing.

Agartala Assistant High Commission Consular Officer Md Omar Faruq said the 10 Bangladeshi were in a detention center in Tripura's Narsinghgarh area.

Bangladesh High Commission later came to know about the matter and sent their names and addresses to Bangladesh for inquiries.

Later, after the process of the two countries, they were sent back to Bangladesh today.