National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Fri Dec 22, 2023 06:04 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 23, 2023 06:22 AM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

Jan 7 polls: Govt announces three-day motorcycle ban

Some other vehicles are to be banned for two days
Star Digital Report
Fri Dec 22, 2023 06:04 PM Last update on: Sat Dec 23, 2023 06:22 AM
three-day motorcycle ban
File Photo: Amran Hossain/Star

The government has announced a three-day countrywide ban on motorcycles to help maintain law and order during the January 7 polls.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a circular yesterday in this regard.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Signed by Md Mostafizur Rahman, senior secretary of public security division of the home ministry, the circular stated that motorcycles would not be allowed on the roads from January 5 midnight to January 8 midnight.

The ban, however, is not applicable on national highways.

firearms banned till Jan 9
Read more

Carrying, displaying firearms banned till Jan 9

In the interest of maintaining law and order during the polls, restrictions on motorcycles as well as some other types of vehicles has been strictly enforced.

The circular also stated that a ban will be imposed on the movement of taxicabs, microbuses, pickups, trucks, launches, and engine-driven boats (except those plying on specific routes) in the voting areas from January 6 midnight to January 7 midnight.

However, this directive shall not apply to candidates, law enforcement agencies, administration, authorised observers, and election agents.

This will also not apply to national highways.

Related topic:
ban on motorbikes for election pollsMotorcycles banned for 3 daysJan 7 pollsBangladesh national election
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Awami League nomination

AL-led 14-Party Alliance: Seat-sharing stuck with JSD, Workers Party

2w ago
Ensure democratic, constitutional continuity at any cost, president tells EC

Ensure democratic, constitutional continuity at any cost, president tells EC

2024 Bangladeshi general election: The government is inadvertently turning many disaffected citizens into de facto adversaries, who can adopt roles akin to political rivals.

How to make dissenters out of citizens

1w ago
EC cancels candidacy of all Gonotantri Party aspirants

National polls: EC orders withdrawal of two police chiefs, DC

1w ago
election halafnama

Turn candidates' halafnama into amalnama

1d ago
ঋণ অনিয়ম
|অর্থনীতি

২০০৮ সাল থেকে ঋণ অনিয়মে ৯২ হাজার কোটি টাকা আত্মসাৎ: সিপিডি

সিপিডি বলছে, খেলাপি ঋণ (এনপিএল) এখনো অনিয়ন্ত্রিত। এটি আর্থিক খাতের জন্য হুমকি। সুশাসন ও সংস্কারের অভাবে দেশের ব্যাংকিং খাত ধারাবাহিকভাবে দুর্বল হয়ে পড়ছে।

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

সার্চ ফর দা অপজিশন!

১৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification