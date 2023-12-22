National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Fri Dec 22, 2023 05:16 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 23, 2023 05:54 AM

National Election 2024

Carrying, displaying firearms banned till Jan 9

Home ministry issues gazette to conduct polls in a peaceful manner
Star Digital Report
Fri Dec 22, 2023 05:16 PM Last update on: Sat Dec 23, 2023 05:54 AM
firearms banned till Jan 9

The home ministry has imposed a complete ban on licence holders from carrying and displaying firearms till January 9, ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections scheduled for January 7.

A gazette notification signed by Israt Jahan, deputy secretary of the ministry, was issued in this regard yesterday.

Jan 7 polls: Govt announces three-day motorcycle ban

The notification said the decision has been taken to conduct the upcoming national polls "in a free, fair, and peaceful manner", and action would be taken against violators of the order as per law.

According to the database of the police's special branch, the number of legal weapons in the country is 50,310. Of these firearms, 45,226 weapons are in the hands of individuals and 5,084 are with institutions.

Bangladesh national electionfirearms banned till Jan 9Govt bans firearms
push notification