SC clears way for election on Jan 7

The Supreme Court today cleared the way for the Election Commission (EC) to hold the 12th parliamentary election on January 7.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim, chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC, upheld a High Court order that rejected a petition that challenged the legality of the schedule announcement.

The apex court chamber judge also dismissed the petition filed by SC lawyer Md Eunus Ali Akond against the HC order.

In the petition, he appealed to the SC to stay the process for holding the election on January 7.

Earlier on December 11, the HC summarily rejected the petition of Md Eunus and cleared the way for the EC to continue the process for holding the election.

Eunus Ali Akond filed the petition as a public interest litigation with the HC on November 29 seeking a stay on the election schedule that the EC issued on November 15.

The petitioner also sought HC directives on the EC to reschedule the date.

In the petition, he said as per Article 123 (3) of the constitution, the general election has to be held within 90 days after the parliament is dissolved. However, the EC has announced schedule for the election on January 7, while the current parliament is still undissolved.

Many members of the current parliament, who are receiving remuneration from the state, are reportedly contesting the upcoming parliamentary election. Hence, the upcoming polls cannot be held keeping the current parliament intact, the petition said, adding that many candidates could not submit nomination papers due to the current political situation.