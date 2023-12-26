Help ensure presence of voters on Jan 7

DMP seeks Dhaka ward councillors’ help, promises security for people going to cast votes

Dhaka Metropolitan Police yesterday sought assistance from the city's ward councillors to ensure the presence of voters at the January 7 national election.

DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman made the request at a closed-door meeting with the councillors at the Rajarbagh Police Line auditorium.

He emphasised the need to notify law enforcers if anyone attempts to obstruct voters from coming to polling centres.

Councillors were also instructed to create awareness among voters and inspired them to vote, while law enforcers were instructed to ensure their security and create a safe atmosphere for a free and fair election.

The meeting addressed 172 councillors from the 129 wards of Dhaka south and north. DMP invited them to discuss the country's law and order situation.

At least three councillors shared details of the meeting with this newspaper.

A councillor, preferring anonymity, said, "We have been tasked with bringing in voters, but the challenge lies with the fact that people are hesitant to express their opinions."

As a strategy, police are seeking cooperation from the councillors to identify the ward-based "troublemakers", who could discourage people from voting, meeting sources said.

According to a meeting source, DMP Joint Commissioner (operations) Biplob Kumar Sarker, said "We are holding the meeting to ensure a coordinated security system and to identify the ward-based risks."

Police have also been seeking active participation from the councillors to prevent arson attacks.

Biplob said, "We have to identify who is barring citizens from voting, which in itself is a crime. We have also dedicated units to prevent cybercrimes but identifying people spreading [polls-related] rumors remains a challenge.

"You [councillors] are grassroot representatives. You have a clear idea about who these criminals are and where they are located. If you give us information and work together, we can take action."

As councillors agreed to assist the DMP, Jakia Sultana, councillor from a reserved seat in ward-17, said, "We will provide necessary info on anomalies."

In the meeting, police also sought the councillors' cooperation to free up footpaths.

Addressing the media, Habibur said police and councillors will work together to free occupied roads and footpaths in the city.

About voting, he said, "It is a democratic right. However, not voting is also a democratic right. But blocking votes is not a democratic right.

"It is every citizen's and public representative's constitutional duty to resist those who prevent voting."