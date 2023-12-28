National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Thu Dec 28, 2023 01:28 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 28, 2023 02:10 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

BNP announces mass contact programme for December 29, 30

Star Digital Report
Thu Dec 28, 2023 01:28 PM Last update on: Thu Dec 28, 2023 02:10 PM

BNP announced a two-day mass contact and leaflet distribution programme for Friday and Saturday as part of their one-point movement.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the party's senior joint secretary general, announced the programme at a virtual press briefing this afternoon.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"The mass contact programme will be held on December 29 and 30, in favour of the polls-boycott and non-cooperation movement for the resignation of the Awami League government and reinstatement of neutral polls-time caretaker government system," he said.

The BNP leader said today is the last day of the BNP's three-day mass contact programme announced on December 24.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
মোটা দাগে বেশি ঘটনা ঘটেছে মনে হয় না: আচরণবিধি লঙ্ঘন-সহিংসতা নিয়ে সিইসি
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

আচরণবিধি লঙ্ঘন-সহিংসতা মোটা দাগে বেশি ঘটেছে মনে হয় না: সিইসি

‘তবে সহিংসতা একেবারে হয়নি, সে কথা বলছি না।’

এইমাত্র
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

কারও আয় অস্বাভাবিকভাবে দৃষ্টিকটু মনে হলেও এই মুহূর্তে কিছু করার নেই: কাদের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification