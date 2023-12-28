BNP announces mass contact programme for December 29, 30

BNP announced a two-day mass contact and leaflet distribution programme for Friday and Saturday as part of their one-point movement.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the party's senior joint secretary general, announced the programme at a virtual press briefing this afternoon.

"The mass contact programme will be held on December 29 and 30, in favour of the polls-boycott and non-cooperation movement for the resignation of the Awami League government and reinstatement of neutral polls-time caretaker government system," he said.

The BNP leader said today is the last day of the BNP's three-day mass contact programme announced on December 24.