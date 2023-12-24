Boycotting polls: BNP to hold mass contact programmes Dec 26-28
BNP will distribute leaflets on December 26, 27 and 28 and conduct mass contact programmes to drum up support in favour of their campaign to boycott the January 7 national election.
The programmes will be held countrywide.
Party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement at a virtual press briefing this afternoon.
BNP and 16 other opposition parties have boycotted the 12th parliamentary election after they failed to realise their demand of holding polls under a non-party, neutral government.
