Boycotting polls: BNP to hold mass contact programmes Dec 26-28

BNP will distribute leaflets on December 26, 27 and 28 and conduct mass contact programmes to drum up support in favour of their campaign to boycott the January 7 national election.

The programmes will be held countrywide.

Party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement at a virtual press briefing this afternoon.

BNP and 16 other opposition parties have boycotted the 12th parliamentary election after they failed to realise their demand of holding polls under a non-party, neutral government.