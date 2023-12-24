Politics
Boycotting polls: BNP to hold mass contact programmes Dec 26-28

BNP's programmes on victory Day

BNP will distribute leaflets on December 26, 27 and 28 and conduct mass contact programmes to drum up support in favour of their campaign to boycott the January 7 national election.

The programmes will be held countrywide.

Party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement at a virtual press briefing this afternoon.

BNP and 16 other opposition parties have boycotted the 12th parliamentary election after they failed to realise their demand of holding polls under a non-party, neutral government.

Related topic:
national election 2024BNP boycott electionNational polls on 7 JanuaryBNP's vote boycott campaign
