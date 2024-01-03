National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Wed Jan 3, 2024 12:36 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 07:04 PM

National Election 2024

Armed forces deployed ahead of Jan 7 polls

Members of the armed forces have been deployed today across the country to assist the local civil administration in holding the January 7 national election in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.

The army members were seen patrolling on different city streets since morning.

The forces will assist the Election Commission and local civil administration till January 10 to ensure peace, and control law and order before, after, and during voting day, a press release sent by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said yesterday.

Army trucks seen plying the streets in the capital's Ramna area this morning. Photo: Muntakim Saad

The armed forces have been deployed "In Aid to the Civil Power" under Article 126 of the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the release said.

Armed forces on polls duty from today

Members of the Armed Forces will be stationed at nodal points and other convenient places in every district, upazila and metropolitan area, it said.

push notification