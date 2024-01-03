Armed forces on polls duty from today

To assist law enforcers in maintaining law and order until Jan 10

Armed forces personnel start election duties today to help ensure a peaceful atmosphere across the country for the January 7 polls.

The armed forces will remain deployed until January 10, said a statement issued yesterday by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Members of the armed forces will be stationed in every district, upazila and metropolitan area and assist law enforcers, it said.

Army personnel will be deployed in 62 districts, while Bangladesh Navy members will perform duties in two.

The army will work with the Border Guard Bangladesh in 47 upazilas along the land border and with Coast Guard members in four coastal upazilas.

Bangladesh Air Force will provide polling centres in remote hilly areas with helicopter support.

Besides, an adequate number of air force helicopters were readied for emergencies during the election.

A joint coordination cell has been set up at the Armed Forces Division with representatives from different ministries, divisions, and law enforcement agencies.

Moreover, 1,151 BGB platoons and 700 Rab patrol teams deployed on December 29 will be on the ground until January 10.

A home ministry circular on December 21 said an executive magistrate will accompany each team of the armed forces.

The BGB, Rab, and Coast Guard will work as striking and mobile forces and they will help law enforcers if the returning officers seek assistance, it said.

The duty of police will be to maintain law and order at polling centres, carry the electoral materials, and ensure safety of the election officials.

Mustafizur Rahman, senior secretary of the Public Security Division, yesterday told reporters that there would be no restrictions on public transport, private vehicles, and three-wheelers on election day, adding that a circular will be issued in this regard in a day.

On December 31, the Road Transport and Highways Division imposed a restriction on taxis, microbuses, lorries, and trucks on January 7 and motorcycles from January 5 to 8.