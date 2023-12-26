National polls: Armed forces to be on ground duty for 8 days from Jan 3

Armed forces will be deployed on the ground for eight days from January 3 to 10 January to perform election duties.

A letter from the Armed Forces Division in this regard reached the Election Commission today.

The 12th national polls will be held on January 7.

Earlier, the home ministry circular issued on December 21 said that armed forces personnel will carry out duties for 13 days from December 29 to January 10.

EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said earlier it was decided that the Armed Forces Division will be deployed from December 29 including the time of their travel from the cantonment to the ground.

The armed forces letter mentioned the deployment date on the ground deducting the time of the travel time.

They will be deployed as an "aid to the civil power" and they will be stationed at different "nodal points" and convenient places in every district, upazila, and metropolitan area.

Armed forces members will be deployed in coordination with the returning officers. An executive magistrate will accompany each team of the armed forces, the letter said.

According to the AFD letter, a coordination cell will commence operations in the Armed Forces Division.