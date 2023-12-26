National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Tue Dec 26, 2023 06:28 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 08:45 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

National polls: Armed forces to be on ground duty for 8 days from Jan 3

Star Digital Report
Tue Dec 26, 2023 06:28 PM Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 08:45 PM
Representational image. File photo

Armed forces will be deployed on the ground for eight days from January 3 to 10 January to perform election duties.

A letter from the Armed Forces Division in this regard reached the Election Commission today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The 12th national polls will be held on January 7.

Earlier, the home ministry circular issued on December 21 said that armed forces personnel will carry out duties for 13 days from December 29 to January 10.

EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said earlier it was decided that the Armed Forces Division will be deployed from December 29 including the time of their travel from the cantonment to the ground.

The armed forces letter mentioned the deployment date on the ground deducting the time of the travel time.

They will be deployed as an "aid to the civil power" and they will be stationed at different "nodal points" and convenient places in every district, upazila, and metropolitan area.

Armed forces members will be deployed in coordination with the returning officers. An executive magistrate will accompany each team of the armed forces, the letter said.

According to the AFD letter, a coordination cell will commence operations in the Armed Forces Division.

Related topic:
Army deployment during electionArmed forces to be on ground dutyArmy to be deployed in Bangladeshnational election 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

No political events after December 18

No political events other than electioneering from Dec 18: EC

2w ago
EC to hold meeting with diplomats

EC to hold meeting with foreign diplomats on Jan 4

1d ago
Awami League announces names of nominated candidates

16 districts where AL banking on same candidates

30 parties to join Jan 7 polls

30 parties to join Jan 7 polls: EC

3w ago
Nomination submission deadline

Nomination submission deadline won’t be extended: EC

3w ago
|রাজনীতি

নৌকার প্রচার মাইকের আওয়াজ শুনলেই লোকজন পালিয়ে যাচ্ছে: রিজভী

বিএনপির সিনিয়র যুগ্ম-মহাসচিব রুহুল কবির রিজভী বলেছেন, আগামী ৭ জানুয়ারি ‘আমরা আর মামুদের’ একদলীয় ডামি নির্বাচন ঘিরে একদিকে চলছে রীতিমত রঙ-তামাশা, আর অন্যদিকে নৌকা-ডামির কামড়া-কামড়ি।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নারায়ণগঞ্জ-২: নৌকার প্রচারে যাওয়া ৮ ভোটগ্রহণ কর্মকর্তাসহ ১২ জনকে শোকজ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification