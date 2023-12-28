2 'missing' BNP leaders in Bogura: One returns home, another contacts family

A day after the High Court directed the authorities concerned to submit a report on the two missing BNP leaders of Bogura's Kahalu upazila, one of them has returned home and the other got in touch with his family.

Kahalu upazila BNP Office Secretary Anwar Hossain, alias Hridoy, 40, came back home around 5:00am today, reports our Bogura correspondent quoting his nephew Nur Nabi.

However, Hridoy's family members said he is refusing to talk about where he spent the last couple of weeks since he went missing on December 14.

Another BNP leader, Kahalu upazila Relief and Disaster Affairs Secretary Delwar Hossain, 50, contacted his wife over phone last night.

His son Shakhawat Hossain told The Daily Star, "My father called my mother from his mobile number around 9:00pm last night."

He is now safe and will come back home in a couple of days, said Shakhawat.

Shakhawat also said his father gave no explanation on where had been all these days.

Contacted, Selim Reza, officer-in-charge of Kahalu Police Station, said Hridoy's family confirmed his return.

Delwar's family could not say anything about his whereabouts, he added.

Hridoy returned home a day after High Court asked the IGP to submit a report on January 4 on the whereabouts of the two leaders, following a writ petition filed by the families.

The family members of the both leaders claimed that they were picked up by some people claiming to be from Detective Branch of police on December 14 from Bogura.

The High Court yesterday said it was the state's responsibility to find out a citizen if he or she goes missing.