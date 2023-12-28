State responsible for finding out missing persons: HC

The High Court yesterday said it is the state's responsibility to find out a citizen if he or she goes missing.

"Life of a human being is very valuable… The victim's family knows how painful it is," said the bench of Justice Abdu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah.

The bench made the comment while hearing two petitions that sought its directive on the government to find out BNP activists Anwar Hossain Hridoy and Delwar Hossain in Bogura who went missing allegedly after being detained by law enforcers on December 14.

After hearing the petitions, the HC bench asked the IGP to submit a report by January 4.

Anwar's nephew and Delwar's son submitted the petitions to the HC on Tuesday, saying the law enforcers reportedly detained them in Kahalu upazila on December 14, but they were not produced before any court till yesterday.

Police, however, denied the allegation.