Polls in 150 upazilas: 1,891 aspirants file nomination papers online

A total of 1,891 aspirants have submitted nomination papers to contest in the first phase of upazila elections slated for May 8, when 150 upazilas will go to polls.

Yesterday was the last day to submit the nomination papers.

A total of 696 aspirants submitted nominations for the chairman posts, 724 for the vice chairman posts, and 471 for the vice chairman posts reserved for women, Election Commission Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told The Daily Star yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, because of uncontested candidates, elections will not be held for chairman positions in Bagherhat Sadar and Munshiganj Sadar; vice chairman positions in Cox's Bazar Sadar, Chattogram's Swandip upazila, and Noakhali's Hatiya upazila; and vice chairman positions reserved for women in seven other upazilas.

The Election Commission this year made it mandatory for all the aspirants of the upazila elections to submit nomination papers online.

"We have not received any news of untoward incidents centring the submission of nomination papers", he added.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 22, and the nomination papers will be scrutinised on April 17.

In the first phase, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in 22 upazilas of Shariatpur, Chandpur, Jamalpur, Pabna, Sirajganj, Jashore, Pirojpur, Manikganj, and Cox's Bazar districts.

The sixth upazila parishad polls will be held in four phases.

The second phase of the elections will be held on May 21 in 61 upazilas around the country.

The commission is likely to hold the third phase of the election on May 29 and the fourth phase on June 5.