Nomination of Doly Sayontoni from Pabna-2 cancelled

The nomination of Doly Sayontoni from Pabna-2 has been cancelled today.

She is the candidate of BNM in Pabna-2 (Sujanagar and Bera upazila) constituency in the 12th national election.

Senior election officer in Pabna Md Mahabubur Rahman said her nomination paper was cancelled during scrutiny this noon as she had defaulted on a loan, reports our local correspondent.

"In light of the CIB report of Bangladesh Bank, her nomination paper has been cancelled, but she has the scope to appeal," he said quoting the returning officer.

Doly however told journalists that she would appeal against the cancel order showing all documents soon.

During today's scrutiny, a few more candidates' nominations were cancelled on different grounds, and their names would be announced shortly, the election officer added.