The nomination of Ashraful Hossain Alom, also know as Hero Alom, from Bogura-4 for the upcoming national election was cancelled today.

Hero Alom took nomination from Bangladesh Congress to contest the 12th parliamentary election scheduled for Januar 7, 2024.

Returning Officer and Bogura Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam told reporters that Alom's nomination was cancelled because his nomination paperwork was not completed properly.