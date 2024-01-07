Healthy turnout will work in favour of credibility: Momen

A healthy voter turnout will work in favour of the election and its credibility, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said today.

He made the remark after casting his vote at the Teachers Training Centre under the Dhaka-10 constituency around 10:00am today.

"If there is a healthy turnout, it will work in favour of the election and its credibility," he said when asked about foreign countries' impression of the voter turnout.

Momen said the voter turnout in rural areas was comparatively higher than that in urban areas.

Many residents in urban areas do not vote in those cities while many others live and work abroad. Factors such as those need to be taken into account while considering the turnout, he said.

For example, he said, his wife went to her home district to vote while his daughter, who lives in Canada, is unable to vote.

Momen added that foreign observers had been monitoring the polls since today morning and were willing to share their impressions after the voting had been completed.

Over 127 foreign observers, apart from journalists, are monitoring the polls from overseas.

He said he spoken to foreign observers yesterday and they said they were not assessing the voter turnout, but looking at the voting process and whether it is transparent and being held in a peaceful environment.